'Cancer Fighting Kitchen' has goal of prevention, nutrition

AUSTIN, Minn. - This year, there will be more than 1.5 million new cases in the United States according to the American Cancer Society.

They key to preventing the deadly disease may be in your kitchen.

Jen Haugen is a registered dietician who's hosting a class called the "Cancer Fighting Kitchen."

She's giving menu ideas for preventing cancer, and for those who are currently going through treatment.

She said food is really important, whether you're fighting cancer or trying to help someone through the battle.

"Food not only fuels us, but it also is a source of comfort," Haugen said. "So we need to know what to provide a patient with cancer so that they can be strong, have great nutrition while they're going through treatments, but also having that support from their families as well."

As far as prevention, she says to focus on fruits and vegetables. You need about two-and-a-half to three cups every day.

If you're going through cancer treatment, Haugen advises to focus on eating small, frequent meals and hydration.