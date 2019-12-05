Clear
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming through Southeastern Minnesota and North Iowa

On Friday, Dec. 6, the train will stop in Austin at 5 PM and Mason City at 7:45 PM. On Saturday, it will come through Charles City at 8:30 AM.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pulled up in Rochester at 1 PM on Thursday. A train car opened up to reveal a stage. Performers emerged to entertain the crowd with holiday jams.

The train not only spread holiday cheer, but also raises awareness about food insecurity. The event is free, but people are encouraged to bring cash or nonperishable food donations. The donations benefitted Channel One Regional Food Bank during the Rochester stop.

