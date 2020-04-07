Clear
Can your pet give you coronavirus?

While there are a small number of pets around the world that are infected with the virus after coming into close contact with humans who have it, the CDC says the risk is extremely low

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 2:34 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Our pets can be comforting, especially in the times we're in. And we share our lives, even our beds, with our cats and dogs. But can you get them sick? And can they get us sick?

While the CDC has yet to report any cases of pets falling ill from COVID-19 in the U.S., there are a small number of pets around the world that are infected with the virus after coming into close contact with humans who have it, including a tiger at the Bronx Zoo who was recently tested positive, and is suspected to have picked up the virus from a sick zoo employee.

"As of right now, they have had some dogs tested positive for the virus on them, but none of them have shown any infection," Dr. Michelle LaCoste with Animal Medical Hospital, says.

Right now, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread from animals to humans, or might be a source of infection, according to the CDC. However, Dr. Matthew Smith with Brookview Animal Health Center says there are other coronaviruses out there that can be passed on between animals, particularly for cats.

"It hasn't flared up here for many, many years. Otherwise, it's a virus, it can mutate, it can do whatever it want. So far, we haven't seen anything to be concerned about with our pets."

However, if you are sick with COVID-19, experts recommend practicing self-isolation guidelines, much like you would around people.

