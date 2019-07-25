Can you get in and out of the fair with $50?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- KIMT News 3's Brooke McKivergan takes on the Olmsted County Free Fair to see what she can get going in with $50.00.
Breakdown of costs:
Parking- $5
Cheese curds and lemonade- $6
Unlimited ride wristband- $25
Cotton candy- $4
Game tickets- $5
Spending the day with friends at the fair- priceless.
