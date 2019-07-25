Clear

Can you get in and out of the fair with $50?

What can you get accomplished at the fair with $50?

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 11:32 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:34 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- KIMT News 3's Brooke McKivergan takes on the Olmsted County Free Fair to see what she can get going in with $50.00.

Breakdown of costs: 

Parking- $5

Cheese curds and lemonade- $6

Unlimited ride wristband- $25

Cotton candy- $4

Game tickets- $5

Spending the day with friends at the fair- priceless.

Article Comments

