Can you get in and out of the fair with $50?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- KIMT News 3's Brooke McKivergan takes on the Olmsted County Free Fair to see what she can get going in with $50.00.

Breakdown of costs:

Parking- $5

Cheese curds and lemonade- $6

Unlimited ride wristband- $25

Cotton candy- $4

Game tickets- $5

Spending the day with friends at the fair- priceless.