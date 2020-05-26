Can you get COVID-19 from a mosquito?

MASON CITY, Iowa - Typically, Memorial Day weekend serves as the unofficial start to summer. Heat, humidity, and rain often go hand in hand with mosquitoes in our neck of the woods.

Right now, they're making their annual appearance, and what's on the menu? Human beings; and as you more than likely know, they will have you scratching all over, leaving you covered in bites.

But can you contract COVID-19 from a mosquito? According to the World Health Organization and CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, the likelihood of contracting the virus from a blood sucking parasite is unlikely because the virus is respiratory.

"Right now, the information we have is saying, 'no, it does not transmit through a bite of a mosquito,' which is blood related."

However, Hanft wants to remind everyone that these pesky insects can carry serious blood borne illnesses like West Nile virus.

"Other encephalopathies are still out there, so people need to take precautions with Deet-based mosquito spray, and be careful outside when the sun comes up or is getting ready to go down."

In addition, the WHO says there is no evidence suggesting the virus can transfer through house flies.