Can you donate blood if you've received a COVID-19 vaccine? Currently, yes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During the pandemic, the need for blood donors remains high. Now that gradually more people are becoming vaccinated against COVID-19, you may be wondering if the shot will inhibit your ability to give blood.

Currently, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program accepts and encourages donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine to donate. The Food and Drug Administration does not have any deferrals against the two currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer.

However, some blood collection centers may not be accepting convalescent plasma from vaccinated people because there are additional restrictions and required testing. That's currently the case at the Mayo Blood Donor Center.

As long as you are feeling healthy and well, you are welcome and encouraged to come in and donate blood or platelets even if you've received a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

"During this phase of the pandemic, we have continued to see really high usage both for traumas and surgery and our cancer patients, so we need everyone who is elligible and able to come in to come in and donate, whether it's platelets or red cells or our regular apheresis plasma because we are using all of it," says Dr. Justin Juskewitch, Associate Medical Director at the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program.

