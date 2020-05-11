Can you carry COVID-19 on your shoes?

KIMT NEWS 3 – The coronavirus can be found on surfaces like metal and cardboard, but how about your shoes?

“That’s a good question….probably,” Katie Hansen said.

“I think we could because mostly what we know from what we know is coming from respiratory droplets, so probably that could stick to the shoes,” added Zubair Ahmed. “As an example, if we step in saliva.”

To get a definitive answer, KIMT News 3 spoke with Jengyu Lai, a podiatrist at the Rochester Clinic. He and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the answer is yes, but the research behind it is limited.

“A shoe will attract the coronavirus and the only research we can find right now is from Wuhan in China, but the setting was more in the hospital setting on healthcare providers,” Lai said. “The floor in the hospital usually has more pathogens – more germs.”

He says that it’s not currently recommended to sanitize your shoes, but he suggests doing it anyway with a disinfectant spray containing at least 70 percent alcohol. Also, don’t wear the same shoes from one day to the next. Give them 24-48 hours to air out.

The CDC does have guidelines to properly disinfect your shoes. You should wear gloves and sit in a clean, disinfected chair. Starting at the top of the shoes, use a disinfectant wipe to clean all surfaces including the sole.

If you’re looking for an even better way to not track the virus into your home, Lai says don’t wear your shoes inside.

“It’s a good practice when you go home – don’t wear shoes inside the house.”

He says the main reason for leaving your shoes outside or in the garage is because they don’t know how long the virus can live on them.