Can you boost your immunity from the coronavirus?

MASON CITY, Iowa - With fears of coronavirus spreading, you might be looking to give your immune system a shot in the arm. But if you think taking extra Vitamin C will help, research has not yet proven if it's effective to keep you completely immune from the virus.

Emily Dunbar from CG Public Health says the best course of action is to follow tried and true standard procedures.

"Wash your hands often and thoroughly for as long as 20 seconds for soap and water, avoid people who are sick, stay home if you're sick, and cover your cough with a tissue or elbow."

In addition, Dunbar suggests limiting personal contact.

"Don't shake hands. The new popular thing is bumping elbows, peace signs. Minimizing that contact between one another."

A university in China is currently undergoing a clinical trial to see if high doses of Vitamin C could treat a viral infection. Results are not yet available, and will be completed in September.

However, health officials say getting plenty of sleep, eating fruits and vegetables and physical exercise are a plus.