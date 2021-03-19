Can vaccine availability be achieved locally?

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds asserted that vaccine eligibility for all Iowans would be met by April 5.

This is dependant on the increase in the state's vaccine allocation, with the White House expected to double shipments to about 200,000 per week. But with it being less than a month away, can that goal be achieved?

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says the move doesn't change much from what the department is doing now. However, he adds that it will likely take several months before everybody who wants to be vaccinated gets a shot.

"We don't want to lose sight of the people who are over 65. We still have a group of people over the age of 65 who haven't had their first dose, so we're making sure we continue to focus on those groups that are really at risk, those people over 65 years old who have underlying health conditions."

The department continues to receive 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine per week, as has been the case for the last 6 weeks. While they have received 1,170 doses of Pfizer recently, it's unknown where there will be more shipment of either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, which Hanft predicts may not happen until next month.

"The real question is when will we see an amplification or increase in doses available to us."

Data from the CDC shows just over 12% of Iowans have been fully vaccinated. So far, abotu 1.1 million total doses have been administered.