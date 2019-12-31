Clear
Can the Gophers start 2020 with a victory over Auburn?

Only the second New Year's Day game for Minnesota in over 50 years.

Dec 31, 2019
Mike Bunge

TAMPA, Fla. - P.J. Fleck and 16th-ranked Minnesota relish the challenge of playing ninth-ranked Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Fleck is the 39-year-old architect of one of the biggest turnarounds in college football. Minnesota is in a New Year's Day game for only the second time since making consecutive trips to the Rose Bowl to finish the 1960 and 1961 seasons. The last time No. 16 Minnesota ended the season in the AP Top 25 was 2003, when the Golden Gophers were 20th in the final poll after winning the Sun Bowl.

Auburn has beaten four ranked teams while playing arguably the toughest schedule in the nation. The Tigers also played LSU, Georgia and Florida close before losing to those teams for a combined 21 points. Minnesota's high-powered offense, led by sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan, goes against SEC defensive player of the year Derrick Brown and the Auburn defense in the Outback Bowl. Morgan has passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. No. 9 Auburn is the only team to have played five of the top-13 teams in the final CFP rankings.

Minnesota takes a 10-2 record into the game. Auburn is 9-3.

