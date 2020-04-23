Can cats get coronavirus?

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's probably one of the more unusual stories to come out of the pandemic. Two cats in New York have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first time any pets have been proven to have the coronavirus in the United States.

KIMT News 3 spoke with veterinarian Dr. John Moellers from the Charles City Animal Clinic. He says cat lovers shouldn't be too concerned about spreading coronavirus to their fluffy friends. Although some diseases can be passed from people to pets, it's unlikely to happen.

"Most people, as long as you're feeling fine, the chances of your cat contracting it would be very unusual," said Dr. Moellers.

Both cats in New York were tested after having respiratory issues. They are expected to make a full recovery.