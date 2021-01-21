Can an employer force you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

KIMT NEWS 3 - As the race to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 continues, can employers make getting the shot mandatory?

The answer is yes, your employer can force you to get a COVID-19 shot, but there are some exceptions.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission allows companies to make flu and other vaccines a requirement and they've said COVID-19 shots could fall under that guidance.

University of Minnesota law professor Jill Hasday says workers who are disabled or have a religious objection might not be required to get the shot.

Then your employer might have to provide an accomodation, possibly forcing you to work from home.

"If you're someone who to do your job has to go to work, then it's unlikely that you would be able to get out of the vaccination," said Hasday.

The biggest question would be, could you get fired if you don't get the vaccine? Hasday says that could be a possibility.

A poll by Pew Research taken in December says 60% of Americans plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.