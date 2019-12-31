Can a voter fix a problem on a mail-in ballot?

WASHINGTON (AP) — If a ballot is tossed because of some issue — maybe a missing signature or it got damaged — will the voter be notified that the ballot’s been invalidated? And can the voter cast a new ballot?
This is a tough one — because the rules vary from state to state.
The National Conference of State Legislatures has a state-by-state rundown, but that list isn’t comprehensive so voters should check with their local elections officials to understand their options.
Voter advocacy groups worry that those unaccustomed to voting by mail will make some kind of error that could invalidate their vote.
Most states allow voters to check online if their early votes are received by election officials. If a mail-in ballot is invalidated due to damage or a signature discrepancy, how it gets fixed depends on where you live.
States allowing voters to track their ballots after they are returned include:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington, D.C.
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
States requiring a voter be notified if a signature problem arises on a mail-in ballot include:
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Utah
- Washington