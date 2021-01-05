Camping reservations are open and are filling up quickly

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We aren't even a month into winter, so it may seem premature to start planning for summertime.

But we may need to start doing that.

Olmsted County Parks have already started accepting reservations for campsites and they are filling up.

The campgrounds open April 30th.

Parks Superintendent Karlin Ziegler says campsites were closed an extra month last year, but they still saw an increase in campers.

The Parks Superintendent tells KIMT News 3 the parks are COVID-19 friendly, with the addition of requiring masks when you go to the restroom area and limiting the number of people there at one time, unless you are part of a family.

She says the campsites are already distanced enough.

The Parks Superintendent says she thinks this year could be even busier.

"COVID has increased camping for sure. I think we had a lot of new people camping last year. When I looked at our revenue from last year, we actually increased by 15%," says Ziegler.

Ziegler tells KIMT News 3 she thinks they will continue to see a lot of campers this year.