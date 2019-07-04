Campgrounds prep for when severe weather strikes

AUSTIN, Minn- The recent rain did not stop campers from flocking to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Thursday. Julie Haskin made the drive from Mankato Wednesday.

"When we left Mankato were a little bit concerned because we saw a lot of rain but this day has been surprisingly nice when the sunshine out," Haskins said.

Haskins says her new hobby is growing on her.

"We've been camping for three years,” Haskins said. “We are new to it but we love it."

Pam Brown is the General Manager for Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park she says the July 4th weekend is one of their busiest time of the year. She says the rain doesn’t dampen campers fun.

“Come rain or shine the fun must go on,” Brown said.

Haskins says in her three years of camping she hasn't encountered a storm,

“If something were to happen we would hope that the campgrounds would let their campers know that severe weather is coming in and provide shelter for us,” Haskins said.

"We have an emergency plan in play all of our parks do for a variety of different occurrences," Brown said.

Brown says the campgrounds are prepared for severe weather.

" We do have a tornado storm shelter in the back of our property," Brown said.

The Shelter has lighting and can provide shelter for all those who might need it. Brown says the shelter was most recently used last year for severe weather.