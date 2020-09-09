Campaigners for Trump make stop in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The clock is ticking. With less than two months left until the election, campaigns will be hitting the road to make a final plea to voters.

In Mason City on Wednesday afternoon, the 'Trump Tour' bus pulled into downtown Mason City for a rally at the GOP headquarters.

Several big names are part of the tour, including Fox News contributor Matt Schlapp. Also on board, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

Whitaker hails from the Hawkeye state and says the president is still fighting for farmers who have had some tough times to deal with.

"All you have to do is look at the President's response to the derecho that happened a month or so ago. He was here right away. He gave Iowa farmers all the support they need. You look at what he's done with the ethanol waivers just today."

Whitaker in his comments is referring to the recent denial of many small refinery waivers by the EPA. Those waivers were blamed by some to cause a huge dip in the ethanol market.

On Thursday, Democrats will have their turn to rally in Mason City. Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten is making an appearance at the North Iowa Events Center.