Campaign Safety in Question After President's COVID-19 Diagnosis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis is bringing campaign choices into focus.

The president has hosted three rallies in the North Star State over the past several weeks. Ivanka Trump also stopped by Rochester last Friday for a meet and greet with supporters.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Governor Tim Walz earlier this week, before the President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus. Walz says he hopes campaigns avoid large gatherings going forward.

"I'm a little bit frustrated when we see large political events that are pushed by the GOP where they're not masked up, they have people close together, and that makes it difficult.," Walz said. "We can do both things, people. We can run a democratic campaign, we can engage in this, we can do it safely."

Governor Walz offered his thoughts and prayers to the president and First Lady Melania Trump Friday morning.

The White House also says Ivanka Trump has tested negative for COVID-19.