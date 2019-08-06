Cambria cuts ribbon on second Rochester Gallery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The second business to open in the Hilton celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday.

Cambria, a Minnesota quartz surface retailer, cut the ribbon to their second Rochester location.

With Rochester continuing to grow and attract visitors from all over the world, Rochester gallery manager Erika Trempe says the new gallery will draw international eyes. "It really gives us an opportunity to showcase Cambria and what Cambria quartz is on a national and even a worldwide level. We've been growing in this market. We've been here for 5 years and it really gives us a chance to elevate our brand," he says.

Benedict's was the first business to open in the Hilton.