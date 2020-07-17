Cambrex gets $250,000 in state money for Charles City facility

DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrez Corporation is getting $250,000 in state funds to expand its manufacturing capacity in Charles City.

The money was awarded Friday by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board. Cambrex says the $250,000 will be part of a $48 million capital investment that is expected to create 32 jobs paying $17.81 per hour.

Cambrez manufactures the ingredients for drugs used to treat ADHD, Crohn’s disease, and other conditions.

The IEDA on Friday approved funding for five companies around the state involving projects that will help with the creation of 730 jobs. To view the other awards, click here.