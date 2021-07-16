Call him 'Mr. Lucky" - Mason City man wins 2nd $50,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa - A Mason City man is counting his lucky stars after winning a second $50,000 lottery prize in just five years.

“I’m going to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank and go on a vacation at the end of the summer,” David Paulson, 64, told officials as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

Paulson won the $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “20X Cash” scratch game, which began selling on July 7. Paulson says he bought his winning ticket at the Yesway on South Federal Avenue in Mason City, where he stopped on a grocery trip.

“I really can’t believe that I just did it again,” he says. “I didn’t think I ever would, but that’s why we play, I guess.”

Paulson won another $50,000 lottery prize in 2017.