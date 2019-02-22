Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

California woman sentenced for meth in Freeborn County

Martina Salazar Martina Salazar

Said she was driving to see Taylor Swift's house.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 1:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman authorities say was caught with four pounds of meth in Freeborn County is sentenced to probation.

Martina Salazar, 51 of Huntington Park, California, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. The Minnesota State Patrol says she was pulled over on June 19, 2017. Court documents state Salazar told the state troopers she was driving to Nashville with her daughter to see Taylor Swift’s house and denied knowing about the methamphetamine found in her rented car.

Salazar has now been sentenced to 20 years of supervised probation and must do 40 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch: Cat revived after early-morning fire

Image

Aerators off in Clear Lake draws plenty of opinions

Image

Tracking a Massive Weekend Winter Storm

Image

Flexible learning days getting test runs during snow days

Image

The Mayo Clinic bells are back

Image

FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Image

FEB. 21 SECTION HOCKEY

Image

IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Image

Exhibit focuses on "Traveling While Black"

Image

Cottage Grove at Saint Mary's Place

Community Events