California woman sentenced for meth in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman authorities say was caught with four pounds of meth in Freeborn County is sentenced to probation.

Martina Salazar, 51 of Huntington Park, California, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. The Minnesota State Patrol says she was pulled over on June 19, 2017. Court documents state Salazar told the state troopers she was driving to Nashville with her daughter to see Taylor Swift’s house and denied knowing about the methamphetamine found in her rented car.

Salazar has now been sentenced to 20 years of supervised probation and must do 40 hours of community work service.