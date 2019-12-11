California man sentenced for child sex crime in North Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Minn. – A California man is going to federal prison for sexually exploiting a child in North Iowa.

David Vogelpohl, 22 of Vista, CA, has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Vogelpohl was initially charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court for harboring a runaway. Authorities say he helped a 15-year-old girl run away from home in October 2018 and then lied about knowing where she was. That charge was dismissed to allow for Vogelpohl’s federal prosecution for sexual exploitation of a child. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Vogelpohl video recorded a minor female engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Mason City Police Department, the North Platte, Nebraska, Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.