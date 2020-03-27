California man sentenced for North Iowa gun, drug arrest

GARNER, Iowa – It’s a deferred judgment for a California man caught with drugs and an illegal gun in North Iowa.
Tyson Terrell Reed, 22 of Bakersfield, CA, pleaded guilty to carrying weapons and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 69 in Hancock County on October 20, 2019. Investigators say in Reed’s vehicle a handgun with the barrel filed down, a container of marijuana, a scale, and rolling papers were found.
Reed has been given a deferred judgment and two years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes that probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.
