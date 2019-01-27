California man sentenced for North Iowa drug dealing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A California man is sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs in North Iowa.

Dakota Lee Sanders of San Andreas, CA, was arrested in October 2017 after Mason City police said they recovered $40,000 worth of methamphetamine and $25,000 worth of marijuana after two traffic stops and a search of the Days Inn.

Sanders eventually pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute meth. He’s been given 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.