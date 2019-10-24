California man sentenced for 46 pounds of marijuana found in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another man has been sentenced over 46 pounds of marijuana found 2 ½ years ago in Olmsted County.
Gregory Duwayne Johnson Jr., 41 of Shasta Lake, California, entered an Alford plea Thursday to 3rd degree drug possession and was given five years of supervised probation.
Travis Johnson-Curl
Johnson and Travis Johnson Curl of St. Paul were arrested after a traffic stop in Rochester on April 14, 2017. Officers say they pulled them over for routine traffic matters, then searched the trunk after smelling marijuana in the rental vehicle and found 46 pounds of the drug.
Johnson Curl pleaded guilty in December 2017 to 3rd degree drug possession and got 119 days of work release and 20 years of supervised probation.
Gregory Johnson Jr. first pleaded not guilty in March 2018 and his trial was scheduled to start and then cancelled five times before he entered his Alford plea, which means he does not admit built but agrees to accept sentencing.
