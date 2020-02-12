Clear
California man pleads guilty in Hancock County

Tyson Reed
Tyson Reed

Found with a pistol and marijuana.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 1:57 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 1:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A California man is pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in Hancock County.

Tyson Reed, 21 of Bakersfield, CA, pleaded guilty Wednesday to carrying weapons and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His sentencing is scheduled for February 28.

Reed was arrested after a traffic stop on US Highway 69 on October 20, 2019. The arresting officer says he noticed a handgun as Reed was looking for his proof of insurance and registration. The handgun’s barrel had been filed down to where you could not find the make, model, or serial number.

Investigators say a further search of Reed’s vehicle found a scale, rolling papers, a container of marijuana, and a pill capsule with the number 215 on it.

