California man admits to North Iowa sex crime

David Vogelpohl David Vogelpohl

Enters guilty plea in federal court.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 3:47 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A California man is pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in North Iowa.

Davie Vogelpohl, 21 from Vista, CA, entered that guilty plea Thursday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. He was charged in Cerro Gordo County District Court for harboring a runaway but that was dismissed to clear the way for Vogelpohl’s federal prosecution.

Authorities say Vogelpohl helped a 15-year-old girl run away from home in October 2018 and then lied about knowing where she was. He’s now admitted in federal court to visually recording a minor female engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A sentencing date has not been set but Vogelpohl faces up to 30 years behind bars.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Mason City Police Department, the North Platte, Nebraska, Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

