Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

California dreaming? Golden State loses population for 1st time in history

State lost a seat in Congress in most recent census.

Posted: May 7, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s population fell by more than 182,000 people in 2020, marking the first year-over-year loss ever recorded for the nation’s most populous state.

State officials announced Friday that California’s population dipped 0.46% to just under 39.5 million people from January 2020 to January 2021.

The news comes one week after the U.S. Census Bureau announced a paltry population growth for California, resulting in the state losing a congressional seat for the first time because it grew more slowly than other states over the past decade.

But the census numbers reflect the state’s population in April 2020. The new state numbers released Friday reflect the state’s population as of January 2021.

The state four most populated cities -- Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose and San Francisco -- lost a combined 88,000 people. LA dropped the most at nearly 52,000 and has now lost about 75,000 people in the last three years to fall to an overall population of just over 3.9 million.

More people left California for other states than moved here, continuing a trend for decades that has prompted criticism of the state's high taxes and progressive politics. But state officials say 2020 was an anomaly as the coronavirus pandemic halted international immigration and killed 51,000 people.

California's death rate was 19% higher than the average for the past three years. In all, 51 of the state’s 58 counties posted death rates above the three-year average — including 12 that had increases of 20% or more. In Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous with more than 10 million residents, the death rate was 27% higher than average.

“If it were not for the pandemic last year, we might be having a very different conversation today,” said Walter Schwarm, California's chief demographer.

California became a state in 1850 on the heels of a gold rush that prompted people to seek their fortune out west. The population soared following World War II with the help of a robust defense and aerospace industry. It boomed again in the 1980s and 1990s as technology companies put Silicon Valley on the map.

But the growth slowed after the end of the Cold War in the 1990s when the federal government cut back on defense spending and again in the years before the Great Recession in the late 2000s.

In the years after that recession, California's economy had 10 years of consecutive growth. It appeared the state's population would surpass 40 million people, a major milestone for a state that began as an far-flung outpost on the western frontier.

But the state's growth slowed significantly in the late 2010s. While more people were leaving the state than moving there, those losses had been offset by international migration and births.

That changed in 2020. State officials say a declining birth rate, plus reductions in international immigration and an increase in deaths because of the coronavirus, led to the state's first ever year-over-year population loss.

California had a negative international migration in 2020, which state officials say was a direct impact from the Trump administration's decision to stop issuing new visas for much of that year. Coronavirus restrictions around the world also caused about a 29% decline in international students coming to California, or about 53,000 people.

“As the pandemic recedes and with changes in federal immigration policy, we expect to return to more normal immigration trends into California from other countries,” said H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the Department of Finance. “All of which means that by the time we do this same projection 12 months from now, we expect that 2021 will show a return to a slightly positive growth rate.”

The state's population has become a political issue this year in light of the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Republicans blaming high taxes and the governor's policies for people fleeing the state. From 2010 to 2020, about 6.1 million people left California for other states compared to about 4.9 million people who moved to California from other states, according to an analysis of census data by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The Department of Finances population estimate comes from a number of sources, including birth and death counts, the number of new driver's licenses and address changes, school enrollments and federal tax returns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 584227

Reported Deaths: 7297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1211481718
Ramsey50494868
Dakota45177443
Anoka40908433
Washington26429279
Stearns21950221
St. Louis17568302
Scott17036124
Wright15771136
Olmsted1312197
Sherburne1144384
Carver1035045
Clay809292
Rice7964106
Blue Earth740941
Crow Wing654188
Kandiyohi648282
Chisago584051
Otter Tail568978
Benton561497
Goodhue471972
Mower461432
Douglas460474
Winona448950
Itasca421153
McLeod417758
Morrison414560
Isanti410762
Nobles406748
Beltrami388558
Steele382015
Polk380368
Becker376450
Lyon357850
Carlton340953
Freeborn339929
Pine324121
Nicollet321443
Brown303540
Mille Lacs298252
Le Sueur286422
Todd278731
Cass266328
Meeker251340
Waseca235822
Martin228831
Roseau206119
Wabasha20383
Hubbard184241
Dodge18193
Renville178243
Redwood171536
Houston170215
Cottonwood163121
Fillmore154110
Wadena153621
Pennington153319
Chippewa151338
Faribault150319
Kanabec143024
Sibley141310
Aitkin133236
Watonwan13049
Rock127319
Jackson121411
Pipestone114226
Yellow Medicine113620
Pope10846
Murray10579
Swift104218
Stevens89211
Marshall87617
Clearwater85816
Koochiching81615
Lake80619
Wilkin79912
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5934
Lincoln5733
Grant5648
Mahnomen5418
Norman5379
Unassigned49793
Kittson48222
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3193
Cook1560

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 364967

Reported Deaths: 5920
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57277621
Linn20729334
Scott19808240
Black Hawk15757308
Woodbury15091228
Johnson1441183
Dubuque13326209
Dallas1111198
Pottawattamie11043168
Story1054948
Warren573688
Clinton552092
Cerro Gordo536389
Sioux512874
Webster510993
Marshall481075
Muscatine474699
Des Moines451766
Wapello4284122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper413771
Plymouth400179
Lee373155
Marion360575
Jones296957
Henry290737
Carroll284752
Bremer282860
Crawford265840
Boone262734
Benton255055
Washington253350
Dickinson247543
Mahaska229351
Jackson220942
Kossuth215164
Clay214725
Tama208971
Delaware208240
Winneshiek196733
Page192222
Buchanan190431
Cedar188923
Fayette184741
Hardin184643
Wright183436
Hamilton179249
Harrison179273
Clayton169156
Butler164234
Mills161422
Madison160419
Floyd159642
Cherokee158538
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150351
Iowa148124
Hancock146834
Winnebago141231
Cass137554
Calhoun136613
Grundy136033
Emmet133940
Jefferson132135
Shelby130437
Sac130119
Appanoose128048
Louisa127849
Union127832
Mitchell125742
Chickasaw123815
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin117421
Palo Alto112223
Howard104122
Montgomery102838
Unassigned10080
Clarke99824
Keokuk95331
Monroe95129
Ida90234
Adair86232
Pocahontas85422
Monona82730
Davis81824
Osceola77916
Greene77610
Lucas76823
Worth7368
Taylor65612
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53223
Audubon50610
Adams3384
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances over the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/7/21)

Image

Rochester restaurant owners are reacting to the lift on outdoor dining restrictions

Image

Health officials say it's possible to get 70% of US population vaccinated by July 4th

Image

Ribbon cutting for new gym at Francis Lauer

Image

Mother and daughter graduate from Waldorf together

Image

House fire Friday morning in Rochester

Image

Albert Lea woman chases dreams, amid pandemic opens Erin's Street Bistro food truck

Image

Mayor Norton talks Rochester reopening

Image

RPS online school plan

Image

The pandemic has had an extreme impact on Olmsted County

Community Events