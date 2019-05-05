California Democrat brings his Presidential campaign to Ventura

VENTURA, Iowa – Congressman Eric Swalwell brought his campaign for President to Cerro Gordo County Sunday.

The California Democrat stopped by a home in Ventura to speak to nearly 20 interested people about his plans to win his party’s nomination and take on President Donald Trump in 2020. Swalwell talked about growing up in Algona and about how he’s seeing the “promise of America is not reaching all Americans.”

Swalwell explained his positions on several issues, including:

Health care – The Congressman emphasized his support for a “public option” in health insurance, which would be allowing anyone to sign up for Medicaid. Swalwell says people’s health care plan shouldn’t involve putting an empty jar with a photo on it in a convenience store and asking stranger’s to help pay their medical bills.

College costs – Saying he’s paying off just under $100,000 in college loan debt himself, Swalwell advocated for a zero interest rate on any federal loan for higher education. He says when people hear the word “college” they now think of “debt” when they used to think of “opportunity.”

Ending gun violence – Swalwell told his Ventura audience that the country has to stop “playing catch up” to mass shootings. He described his frustration at seeing one mass shooting after another being followed by “nothing” from Congress but that the Parkland school shooting in Florida changed that dynamic. He promised to return to Iowa many times to help defeat Republican Senator Joni Ernst so gun control measures passed by a Democratic House have a future in a Democratic Senate.

Swalwell also announced that he has qualified for the first two Democratic candidate debates.