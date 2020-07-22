Caledonia's Eli King receives another DI offer.

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Athletes in Minnesota are familiar with the name ‘Caledonia,” home to the nations longest active winning streak for a prep football team at 67 games. It is also the town that Eli King calls home.

King, an outstanding student-athlete excelling at basketball and football continues to reel in the college offers. His list includes Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Missouri, and most recently, a football offer from Penn State.

On the gridiron last season, King average 18 yards per reception for 21 total touchdowns.