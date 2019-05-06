Cabin Coffee owners honored by U.S. Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON, DC – A Clear Lake couple is the first runner-up in the National Small Business Person of the Year contest.

Brad and Angie Barber of Cabin Coffee were honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration at the annual National Small Business Week Ceremony.

The Barbers opened their first location in 2002 and grew the company to a staff of 140 and sales of $5.5 million by 2017. They received an SBA loan to open a second location in Mason City in 2009 and got another loan in 2017 to cover construction costs for a new distribution and franchise support center in Clear Lake.

There are now 15 Cabin Coffee franchises in the United States.

The 2019 Small Business Person of the Year is Jennifer Herbert and Jeff Herbert of Superstition Meadery in Arizona.