Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snowstorm has many people staying off the roads, but it's keeping cab drivers busy.

Cecilia Mitchell is just one of the people who opted for a cab ride instead of getting behind the wheel during the snowstorm.

"I was coming downtown and I knew the roads were really bad and I did not want to drive in it. I have a little car," Mitchell said.

Adam Pierce with Star Transportation said the cab services see an uptick in business during snowy days. The shuttle services usually see an increase in business the days following a snowstorm, when people are making up for any travel plans that may have been cancelled.

Pierce prepares for the busy days by making sure enough drivers are available and by reminding them of their winter driving skills, like going slow.

"Someone called and said your driver is driving slow, and I took that as a compliment. Because I know the driver is being cautious of the conditions," he said.