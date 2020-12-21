CVS Health to vaccinate 63,000 Minnesotans after Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pharmacy chain CVS Health announced on Monday that the company will begin vaccinating more than 63,000 long-term care residents and workers across Minnesota next week following the Christmas holiday.

CVS Health announced that it expects to begin administering the shot in 36 more states, including Minnesota, and Washington, D.C. on Dec. 28.

Minnesota began administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shots to healthcare workers last week after the vaccine received emergency approval earlier this month.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported less than 2,000 new infections and 22 deaths on Monday, the lowest number of single-day cases reported since late October.