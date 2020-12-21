Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

CVS Health to vaccinate 63,000 Minnesotans after Christmas

The Minnesota Department of Health reported less than 2,000 new infections and 22 deaths on Monday, the lowest number of single-day cases reported since late October.

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 1:34 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pharmacy chain CVS Health announced on Monday that the company will begin vaccinating more than 63,000 long-term care residents and workers across Minnesota next week following the Christmas holiday.

CVS Health announced that it expects to begin administering the shot in 36 more states, including Minnesota, and Washington, D.C. on Dec. 28.

Minnesota began administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shots to healthcare workers last week after the vaccine received emergency approval earlier this month.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported less than 2,000 new infections and 22 deaths on Monday, the lowest number of single-day cases reported since late October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 397319

Reported Deaths: 4909
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin827341313
Ramsey35491631
Dakota28677255
Anoka27829291
Washington17691170
Stearns16422159
St. Louis11805179
Scott1054673
Wright1036675
Olmsted861949
Sherburne735453
Carver618229
Clay598373
Kandiyohi521455
Rice520147
Blue Earth483124
Crow Wing437551
Otter Tail405443
Chisago396225
Benton372672
Nobles346343
Winona342542
Douglas330955
Mower322123
Polk312346
McLeod296434
Morrison283338
Goodhue280137
Beltrami277333
Lyon270826
Becker260231
Itasca258631
Isanti251427
Carlton247533
Steele24219
Pine227111
Todd218023
Nicollet197030
Mille Lacs196142
Brown191026
Le Sueur186114
Freeborn186017
Cass184517
Meeker180730
Waseca164512
Roseau156113
Martin150623
Wabasha14052
Hubbard135534
Redwood126726
Renville123437
Chippewa121419
Cottonwood118911
Dodge11243
Houston10749
Wadena106910
Watonwan10185
Fillmore10010
Rock99810
Aitkin97431
Sibley9644
Kanabec89318
Pennington86512
Pipestone85618
Faribault8368
Yellow Medicine83314
Swift77014
Jackson7405
Murray7215
Pope6713
Marshall65911
Stevens6426
Clearwater62812
Wilkin5626
Lac qui Parle56113
Koochiching5258
Lake51514
Unassigned44260
Lincoln4361
Big Stone4203
Norman4048
Mahnomen3696
Grant3597
Kittson33717
Red Lake2923
Traverse1962
Lake of the Woods1441
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 265797

Reported Deaths: 3540
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39314396
Linn15991231
Scott13501139
Black Hawk12225207
Woodbury11836159
Johnson1060745
Dubuque10235133
Pottawattamie781387
Story771026
Dallas748262
Webster422456
Sioux419541
Cerro Gordo416456
Clinton393952
Marshall387653
Buena Vista353622
Warren350128
Muscatine340872
Des Moines336531
Plymouth324146
Wapello297790
Lee271323
Jasper267950
Jones252438
Marion249840
Henry239621
Carroll225527
Bremer218340
Crawford200817
Benton192634
Washington174427
Boone172715
Jackson171929
Tama169855
Dickinson163813
Delaware158428
Mahaska158332
Clay148511
Wright146314
Kossuth144025
Hamilton139321
Hardin139124
Buchanan137416
Harrison132951
Page131713
Cedar130717
Clayton129836
Winneshiek129617
Fayette124215
Mills123713
Floyd123231
Butler118916
Lyon118821
Calhoun11579
Cherokee114518
Poweshiek114322
Hancock110223
Iowa110219
Allamakee109119
Winnebago107328
Louisa100223
Grundy100014
Sac100011
Chickasaw99410
Cass98338
Union97116
Mitchell95924
Emmet94023
Appanoose91434
Jefferson90920
Humboldt90618
Shelby89723
Madison8848
Guthrie88122
Franklin84917
Palo Alto7796
Keokuk75419
Montgomery67113
Pocahontas6698
Ida66521
Howard66215
Greene6167
Davis60518
Osceola6006
Clarke5936
Monroe55816
Adair54417
Monona52614
Taylor5188
Lucas4707
Worth4702
Unassigned4600
Fremont4425
Van Buren43611
Decatur3933
Wayne35221
Audubon3437
Ringgold3397
Adams2342
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking a chance of snow before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MINNESOTA GYMS REOPEN

Image

FREEBORN COUNTY LIQUOR LICENSES REVOKED

Image

Sean's Weather 12/21

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Brass quartet infuses Rochester with Christmas Spirit

Image

Outdoor dining for a good cause

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Mayo and boys and girls club gives gifts

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Community Events