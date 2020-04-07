CUB Foods to help Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says CUB Foods has agreed to set up on ordering process just for child care providers in Minnesota.

“Grocers are working tirelessly to meet the needs of Minnesotans – and they’re going the extra mile for our child care providers and emergency workers,” says Governor Walz. “Partnerships like this are critical to keep our communities healthy and safe. I’m grateful to CUB for stepping up in this time of crisis.”

CUB will work with the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet to leverage its extensive statewide supply chain network, including Kemps, to allow child care providers serving children of emergency workers to secure needed products at convenient, flexible hours and locations.

"Our goal is simple," says Mike Stigers, CUB CEO. "Ensure child care providers have access to the product they need to continue providing care to the children of emergency and other essential workers. We’re proud to do what we can to support the communities in our hometown and thank Governor Walz and his administration for their tremendous leadership as we all work together through these challenging times.”

Child care providers can visit MN.gov/childcare to find resources for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.