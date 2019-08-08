CTK: Northern Iowa Panthers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days to kickoff for your favorite teams.

Wednesday was media day for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers with 24 days to go until the Panthers take the field for the first time.

Entering the season, the quarterback position is still up for grabs and head coach Mark Farley says right now there are two groups of two fighting for the prestigious starting position. However, Jacob Keller and Will McElvain have the upper hand due to experience.

While they continue to duke it out in practice for who will start against the Iowa State Cyclones on Aug. 31, Keller says the ultimate goal is to better the offensive unit.

“It’s just about getting better,” Keller said. “We’re trying to tighten some things up in our room and we’re just trying to get the offense going and just be better as a group and as an offense.”