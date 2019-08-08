CTK: Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. – KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days to kickoff for your favorite teams.

The Minnesota Vikings take the field on Friday, Aug. 9 to open the preseason against the New Orleans Saints.

Last week, head coach Mike Zimmer said that he had concerns with the defense with complacency issues.

In a press conference at training camp on Monday, he said the unit seems to be doing better each day after having a chat with them.

As for the plan in Friday’s preseason opener, there has not been a lot of thought going into it.

“You know, I haven’t thought much about those things,” said Zimmer. “I just started thinking today about how much playing time they’re going to get on Friday. We’ll be smart with them.”

The first preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for Aug. 18 versus Seattle at 7 PM. The Vikings open the regular season with Atlanta on Sept. 8 at noon.