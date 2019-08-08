CTK: Iowa State Cyclones

AMES, Iowa – KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days to kickoff for your favorite teams.

The Iowa State Cyclones open the 2019 season as host to the Northern Iowa Panthers at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones hope to live up to the standards of last year if not better after a 28-26 loss in the Valero Alamo Bowl to Washington State.

Head coach Matt Campbell says the coaching staff has seen a lot of growth in the offseason, especially with quarterback Brock Purdy.

“I would say besides physically getting better, faster, stronger – that kind of thing – just staying in the pocket, going through my progressions, and things like that has been something I think I’ve worked on and I think I got better at,” said Purdy.

The Cyclones open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at 11 AM.