COVIDaware MN app expanding to iPhones in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The COVIDaward MN exposure notification system is expanding to allow more Minnesotans to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

On Monday, some iPhone users in Minnesota will get a notification about activating the COVIDaware MN setting on their phone. State officials say the new exposure notification setting, available on iPhones using operating systems (iOS) 12.5 or 13.7 and higher, builds on the full-featured COVIDaware MN app that was released on November 23, 2020. More than 20 states and territories are now using this secure, anonymous technology to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Knowing when you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 is a critical piece of curbing the spread of this virus, and COVIDaware MN gives Minnesotans a powerful and anonymous tool to know when you’ve been exposed,” says Governor Tim Walz. “The new notification on iPhones will give Minnesotans greater access to this technology, so we can all play our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

When Minnesotans activate the exposure notification setting, or download the app, the COVIDaware MN system generates a random, privacy-protecting key for a user’s phone that changes every 10 to 20 minutes. Officails say it does not track individuals’ locations but the user’s phone and the phones of other users they are near anonymously exchange this privacy-protected information.

If a person receives a positive test, state or local public health officials will provide a unique code that the person may voluntarily enter into their phone. If the code is entered, users with whom they’ve been within six feet of – for 15 or more minutes over a 24-hour period in the past 14 days – will receive a notification of an exposure.

“The iPhone setting, just like the COVIDaware MN app, is entirely opt-in and protects the privacy of Minnesotans,” says MNIT Commissioner Tarek Tomes. “It does not track your location, does not collect your personal information, and will never share your identity with other users, Google, Apple, or the State of Minnesota.”