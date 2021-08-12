COVID visitor restrictions returning at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it is reinstituting visitor restrictions due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

All Mayo visitors for both inpatient and outpatient settings will be screened for respiratory illness, and required to comply with social distancing guidelines and wear a mask for the entirety of their visit.

In addition, inpatient settings will have the following restrictions starting Monday:

- Patients may have two visitors

- Visitors may not be rotated and must be at least five years of age or older

- All visitors will be provided with a visitor ID badge

- For adult care areas, visitors will not be allowed to physically sleep overnight in a patient room unless approved by hospital leadership

- Any exceptions to the visitor policy will be reviewed and approved by hospital leadership or appointed designee

- Visitor badges must be worn throughout the entirety of the visit.

Outpatient settings will have these restrictions:

- Patients can have two visitors

- There are no age or rotation restrictions

- Additional measures essential to safety

Notice of the restrictions will be posted at all points of entry into the hospital, clinic, and Emergency Department.