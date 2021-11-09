COVID vaccines are now available for kids. Here's where you can get them vaccinated in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY

Olmsted County Public Health Services

OCPHS is not currently providing vaccines to children age 5-11.

Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic locations in Minnesota have begun vaccinating children 5 to 11 for COVID-19.

Parents and legal guardians can use their Patient Online Services caregiver account or the Mayo Clinic App to schedule an appointment. If they don’t have a caregiver account for the 5- to 11-year-old and would like to set one up, they can call Mayo Clinic Customer Assistance at 877-858-0398.

Eligible patients in this age range for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been identified and will be contacted through Patient Online Services, or by mail, and be invited to schedule an appointment. Parents and legal guardians of children ages 5-11 can call Mayo Clinic in Rochester at 507-538-4040.

Olmsted Medical Center

OMC is scheduling two vaccination clinics at the Rochester Northwest Clinic between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Appointments for the first dose will be available on November 13, 2021 and November 20, 2021. Appointments for the second dose will be available for December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021. When coming to the Northwest Clinic, parents and guardians are asked to check in at the appointment desk in the main lobby.

OMC will reach out to parents and guardians through text or the telephone reminder system about how to schedule an appointment. For families who do not have a primary care provider at OMC, they can call 507-292-7300.

Local pharmacies

Some pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. You can find a location on the MDH Vax for Kids website.

Before you go, ensure the vaccine location provides the Pfizer vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds. Not all Pfizer vaccine providers will have the vials specifically packaged for 5- to 11-year-old doses in their supply.