COVID vaccine to be mandated for MercyOne North Iowa employees

LIVONIA, Michigan – The parent company of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says all its employees will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Trinity Health, a Catholic health care provider with locations in 22 states, says this requirement also applies to contractors and those conducting business at its health care facilities.

"Safety is one of our Core Values. We feel it is important that we take every step available to us to stop the spread and protect those around us-especially the most vulnerable in our communities who cannot be vaccinated including young children and the more than 10 million people who are immunocompromised," says Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski. "Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll. Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."

Trinity Health says nearly 75% of its 117,000 employees is already vaccinated against COVID and it looks for this requirement to take that to 100%.

"The science has shown us that the COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of the virus," says Dan Roth, M.D., Trinity Health executive vice president and chief clinical officer. "As a Catholic Health Ministry - even if we work remotely or do not regularly encounter patients - we view ourselves as caregivers, and it's important that we do everything we can to end the pandemic and save lives."

Trinity Health says most locations will require proof of vaccination by September 21 and exemptions will be made for religious or health reasons.