COVID vaccine offered to veterans in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered to veterans, their spouses, and veteran caregivers ages 18 and above at the Mason City Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

Appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine will be available from 12:30 to 4 pm on Monday and 8:30 am to 4 pm on Tuesday.

This opportunity is open to all who were recently made eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs after the SAVE LIVES Act that was signed into law by President Biden on March 24, 2021. This includes those Veterans who were unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the VA due to previous eligibility criteria. Non-enrolled Veterans are required to bring in their DD214 and fill out the 1010EZ form. For those Veteran spouses/caregivers interested in receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine through the VA, you are encouraged to download the SAVE LIVES Vaccination Worksheet.

Please call the Mason City CBOC at (641) 494-5000 to be scheduled for an appointment.