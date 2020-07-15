COVID testing underway at Four Oaks

MASON CITY, Iowa – Four Oaks says it has begun testing all staff and clients for COVID-19.

The agency that works with troubled children and families says the move is being made in consultation with the Cerro Gordo Department of Public Health and after a small number of Four Oaks staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Those staff members are now self-isolating.

“Four Oaks’ foremost responsibility and priority is for the safety of the children in our care, their families, the community and our staff,” says Debbie Craig, chief advocacy officer for Four Oaks. “We are working closely with officials and are not disclosing specific details to protect the healthcare privacy of the staff and residents.”

Four Oaks says personal protective equipment and quarantine procedures will also be put in place to limit any further exposure.

The agency operates programs for troubled youth and families referred by the Iowa Department of Human Services, Juvenile Court Services, parents and other officials.