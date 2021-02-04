COVID test site in Osage is being closed

OSAGE, Iowa – The COVID-19 testing site in Osage is being discontinued.

Mitchell County Public Health posted on social media Thursday that the site was being shut down so they could prioritize and focus on vaccinating county residents. The last day coronavirus tests will be offered is Monday.

Mitchell County Public Health says it performed over 8,000 tests at the Osage site since July 2020.

Other Test Iowa locations can be found by clicking here or contact your local healthcare provider about available testing.