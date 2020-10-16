Clear

COVID surge means fewer Minnesota schools with in-person classes

Over 500 schools have at least one coronavirus case in last two weeks.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 10:07 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Surging coronavirus cases in Minnesota schools have reduced the number of counties where the virus is spreading at low enough rates to allow for full, in-person instruction.

State health officials say statewide, more than 500 schools had at least one positive case in the last two weeks, and 24 public and private schools reported outbreaks with at least five positive cases.

Just Cook and Kittson counties now have low enough spread of the virus to meet the state’s threshold for in-person instruction for all students.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 117106

Reported Deaths: 2252
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31161962
Ramsey12786338
Dakota8814133
Anoka7614147
Stearns488833
Washington485966
Scott301634
Olmsted291229
St. Louis240156
Wright214312
Nobles208516
Blue Earth18907
Clay186243
Carver16247
Rice15088
Mower14547
Sherburne142820
Kandiyohi13884
Winona109618
Lyon8875
Waseca8859
Crow Wing76621
Chisago7632
Benton7554
Beltrami7066
Steele6702
Otter Tail6436
Nicollet63817
Todd6262
Itasca61716
Freeborn5974
Martin55816
Le Sueur5535
Watonwan5534
McLeod5503
Douglas5323
Pine4790
Morrison4784
Goodhue46211
Isanti4513
Polk4474
Becker4272
Carlton3641
Dodge3400
Chippewa3342
Pipestone31716
Mille Lacs2997
Wabasha2850
Meeker2793
Brown2763
Rock2761
Cass2744
Yellow Medicine2564
Cottonwood2530
Hubbard2432
Murray2283
Sibley2273
Redwood2239
Renville21610
Fillmore2110
Faribault1930
Unassigned18860
Jackson1811
Swift1781
Kanabec17010
Houston1691
Roseau1610
Wadena1530
Lincoln1510
Pennington1511
Stevens1511
Koochiching1494
Aitkin1331
Pope1310
Big Stone1180
Lac qui Parle1152
Wilkin1084
Lake920
Norman860
Grant814
Mahnomen791
Marshall741
Clearwater590
Red Lake492
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson190
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 103516

Reported Deaths: 1507
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17573281
Woodbury660583
Johnson555930
Black Hawk504296
Linn4864122
Dubuque442352
Scott382132
Story377617
Dallas321443
Pottawattamie279143
Sioux221811
Buena Vista217712
Marshall189036
Webster163614
Plymouth146924
Wapello145360
Clinton132125
Crawford128012
Muscatine126457
Cerro Gordo120923
Warren11076
Des Moines11049
Jasper99334
Carroll9817
Henry9465
Marion89510
Tama87936
Lee8259
Wright6731
Dickinson6637
Boone6428
Delaware6338
Bremer5927
Washington58511
Mahaska56722
Harrison5247
Lyon4987
Jackson4883
Louisa47615
Benton4631
Clay4604
Hamilton4223
Hardin4085
Winneshiek4089
Floyd40711
Kossuth4040
Poweshiek40311
Winnebago39016
Jones3783
Emmet37614
Buchanan3753
Franklin36518
Iowa3612
Guthrie35314
Cherokee3482
Sac3462
Clayton3323
Butler3302
Madison3292
Shelby3291
Cedar3255
Page3220
Fayette3202
Chickasaw3171
Allamakee3078
Mills3071
Clarke2993
Palo Alto2731
Humboldt2703
Grundy2654
Cass2612
Hancock2614
Calhoun2513
Osceola2360
Howard2308
Monroe22611
Monona2201
Mitchell2110
Taylor2082
Union2013
Pocahontas1972
Appanoose1903
Jefferson1821
Lucas1786
Fremont1761
Ida1722
Greene1580
Davis1504
Montgomery1445
Van Buren1442
Keokuk1351
Audubon1241
Worth1240
Decatur1190
Adair1131
Wayne1103
Ringgold802
Adams600
Unassigned70
Rochester
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking the first flakes of the season?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/16

Image

ROCH FIRE 1015

Image

Firefighters Extinguish Roof Fire in Rochester

Image

City of Rochester Makes Bike Lane Safer

Image

Hormel Foods to Give Away "Breathable Bacon" Masks

Image

Caledonia/Stewartville game canceled

Image

Thursday's section soccer and prep football

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Wave the Light Memorial

Image

Hormel Foods to give away 'Breathable Bacon' masks

Community Events