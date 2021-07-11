COVID relief money going to Community Kitchen of North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Community Kitchen of North Iowa has received $8,887.45 from the Iowa Food Bank Association.

The money is part of $1, 980,631.87 in COVID Relieve Partner Agency Grants distributed to 265 food pantries and feeding sites across Iowa.

“Food Bank of Iowa is in the business of delivering food to hunger-fighting organizations in your community,” says Michelle Book, Food Bank of Iowa CEO. “It was a real thrill for my team to support the process to deliver cash in addition.”

According to Feeding America, food insecurity in Iowa increased 50% during the first three months of the COVID Pandemic. Currently, Feeding America reports that 407,020 Iowans are food insecure compared to 305,100 in 2019.

This was the final round of a two-round grant process. A total of $5,417,464.39 in relief funding was provided to smaller front-line hunger-fighting organizations affiliated with Iowa’s six Feeding America food banks, one of which is Food Bank of Iowa.