Clear

COVID puts final damper on 2020, limits New Year's Eve celebrations

Workers secure a panel of Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Workers secure a panel of Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

'The coronavirus knows no yearend or New Year’s holidays.'

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget.

Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its proximity to the International Date Line. It is a grim end to the year for New South Wales and Victoria, the country’s two most populous states, which are battling to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

In past years 1 million people crowded Sydney’s harbor to watch fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge, but most will be watching on television as authorities urge residents to stay home.

Locations on the harbor are fenced off, popular parks closed and famous night spots eerily deserted. A 9 p.m. fireworks display was scrapped but there will be a seven-minute pyrotechnics show at midnight.

People are only allowed in downtown Sydney if they have a restaurant reservation or are one of five guests of an inner-city resident. People won’t be allowed in the city center without a permit.

Some harborside restaurants were charging up to 1,690 Australian dollars ($1,294) for a seat, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported Wednesday.

Sydney is Australia’s most populous city and has had its most active local transmission of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Melbourne, Australia’s second most populous city, has canceled its fireworks this year. “For the first time in many, many years we made the big decision, difficult decision to cancel the fireworks,” Mayor Sally Capp said.

“We did that because we know that it attracts up to 450,000 people into the city for one moment at midnight to enjoy a spectacular display and music. We are not doing that this year.”

In notable contrast, the west coast city of Perth — which has not had community spread of the virus since April -- was gearing up to celebrate the new year almost normally with large crowds expected to watch two fireworks spectacles.

New Zealand, which is two hours ahead of Sydney, and several of its South Pacific island neighbors have no COVID-19 cases, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever.

In Chinese societies, the Lunar New Year celebration that falls in February in 2021 generally takes precedence over the solar New Year, on Jan. 1. While celebrations of the Western holiday have been growing more common in recent decades, this year will be more muted.

Beijing is holding a countdown ceremony with just a few invited guests, while other planned events have been canceled. And nighttime temperatures plunging to -15 Celsius (-5 Fahrenheit) will likely discourage people from spending the night out with friends.

Taiwan is hosting its usual New Year’s celebration, a fireworks display by its capital city’s iconic tower, Taipei 101, as well as a flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building on New Year's morning. The flag raising will be limited to government officials and invited guests after a traveler who recently arrived in Taiwan was found to be infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

The island has been a success story in the pandemic, registering only seven deaths and 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hong Kong, with its British colonial history and large expatriate population, has usually seen raucous celebrations along the waterfront and in bar districts. For the second year running, however, New Year’s Eve fireworks have been canceled, this time over coronavirus rather than public security concerns.

Hong Kong social distancing regulations restrict gatherings to only two people. Restaurants have to close by 6 p.m. Live performances and dancing are not allowed. But crowds still throng shopping centers.

Much of Japan was welcoming 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases at about 1,300. It was the first time that daily cases in the capital have topped 1,000.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked people to skip countdown ceremonies and expressed concern about crowds of shoppers.

“The coronavirus knows no yearend or New Year’s holidays,” she told reporters.

Many people skipped what’s customarily a chance to return to ancestral homes for the holidays, hoping to lessen health risks for extended families.

Rural restaurants saw business drop, while home deliveries of traditional New Year’s “good luck” food called “osechi” boomed.

Emperor Naruhito is delivering a video message for the new year, instead of waving from a balcony with the imperial family as cheering crowds throng outside the palace.

Train services that usually carry people on shrine visits overnight, as well as some countdown ceremonies, were canceled.

Meiji Shrine in downtown Tokyo, which normally attracts millions of people during New Year holidays and is usually open all night on New Year’s Eve, closed at 4 p.m. this year.

In South Korea, Seoul’s city government canceled its annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony in the Jongno neighborhood for the first time since the event was first held in 1953, months after the end of the Korean War.

The ceremony, in which citizens ring a large bell in a traditional pavilion when the clock strikes midnight, normally draws an estimated 100,000 people and is broadcast live.

Authorities in eastern coastal areas closed beaches and other spots where hundreds of thousands of people typically gather on New Year’s Day to watch the sunrise. The southeastern city of Pohang instead planned to broadcast live the sunrise at several beaches on its YouTube channel.

South Korea’s central government banned private social gatherings of more than five people and shut down ski resorts and major tourist spots nationwide from Christmas Eve until Jan. 3 to help bring a recent viral resurgence under control.

Millions of Indians planned to usher in the new year with subdued celebrations at home because of night curfews, a ban on beach parties and restrictions on movement in major cities and towns after the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus reached the country.

In New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, hotels and bars were ordered to shut at 11 p.m. The three cities have been the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Drones were keeping watch on people’s movements in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Large gatherings were banned, but there were no restrictions on visiting friends, relatives and public places in groups of not more than four people, police said. Face masks and social distancing were mandatory, they said.

Many revelers flocked to Goa, a former Portuguese colony and popular backpacking destination with numerous beach resorts. Authorities decided against imposing a curfew with coronavirus infections largely controlled there.

In Sri Lanka, public gatherings have been banned due to a resurgence of COVID-19, and health and law enforcement authorities urged people to limit celebrations to close family members. Health officials have warned of legal action against hotels and restaurants that hold parties.

Officials have also closed schools and restricted public transport in response to the renewed outbreak.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 413107

Reported Deaths: 5321
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin858781370
Ramsey36918680
Dakota30071275
Anoka28886322
Washington18379187
Stearns16881171
St. Louis12444200
Scott1094780
Wright1078288
Olmsted920559
Sherburne761657
Carver641533
Clay614378
Rice547855
Kandiyohi536964
Blue Earth502628
Crow Wing449160
Otter Tail418350
Chisago412727
Benton387477
Winona354443
Nobles352345
Douglas346558
Mower330425
Polk318949
McLeod305539
Goodhue302341
Morrison290243
Beltrami286139
Lyon281529
Itasca268436
Becker267636
Isanti262031
Carlton258537
Steele24989
Pine245412
Todd221926
Nicollet206430
Mille Lacs202343
Brown200032
Freeborn196917
Le Sueur194115
Cass192019
Meeker186731
Waseca174712
Roseau159814
Martin156425
Wabasha14842
Hubbard138637
Redwood130326
Renville129138
Chippewa126829
Cottonwood121814
Houston117112
Dodge11594
Wadena111912
Fillmore10981
Watonwan10237
Aitkin102032
Rock101510
Sibley10115
Kanabec92318
Faribault90411
Pennington90014
Pipestone86621
Yellow Medicine86114
Swift78515
Jackson7848
Murray7515
Pope6894
Marshall67112
Stevens6656
Clearwater65313
Lac qui Parle59914
Wilkin5837
Lake54415
Koochiching5428
Lincoln4491
Big Stone4293
Unassigned42259
Norman4088
Mahnomen3957
Grant3867
Kittson34118
Red Lake3074
Traverse2062
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 278477

Reported Deaths: 3769
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41179408
Linn16534243
Scott14017147
Black Hawk12731218
Woodbury12232165
Johnson1107047
Dubuque10568135
Pottawattamie824493
Story797929
Dallas786966
Webster442261
Sioux433243
Cerro Gordo430961
Clinton411554
Marshall400655
Warren376033
Buena Vista369725
Muscatine355775
Des Moines350934
Plymouth334351
Wapello312090
Jasper284753
Lee284024
Marion270147
Jones257947
Henry247126
Carroll236227
Bremer225844
Crawford210822
Benton197437
Boone188915
Washington187228
Jackson176829
Tama175155
Mahaska173133
Dickinson170317
Delaware162629
Kossuth154929
Clay153612
Wright152817
Hamilton147123
Hardin144925
Buchanan143916
Harrison143052
Fayette139617
Cedar137918
Winneshiek137918
Clayton137342
Page135813
Floyd127433
Mills127214
Butler126721
Lyon125225
Cherokee122920
Poweshiek119624
Allamakee117624
Calhoun11739
Hancock117224
Iowa113321
Winnebago109828
Grundy108316
Louisa106224
Cass103738
Mitchell103629
Sac103514
Chickasaw103311
Union102318
Jefferson101620
Emmet100624
Humboldt97718
Appanoose96635
Madison9638
Shelby94724
Guthrie94522
Franklin89517
Palo Alto8088
Keokuk78823
Montgomery76115
Pocahontas71811
Howard70916
Ida69326
Clarke6816
Unassigned6690
Monroe64816
Greene6457
Davis63718
Osceola6117
Adair60317
Lucas5707
Taylor5439
Monona54215
Worth5163
Fremont4665
Van Buren45311
Decatur4253
Wayne37321
Audubon3697
Ringgold3617
Adams2622
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
More sunshine for New Years Eve
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Lawmakers to Begin Budget Negotiations Amid Uncertainty

Image

RCTC wrestlers eager to get back to practice

Image

State lawmakers begin building budget next week, virtually

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic Continues to Support COVID-19 Patients & Families

Image

Man saves vehicle from icy pond

Image

RPS settles lawsuit over cellphone tower at Century High School

Image

$600 stimulus money showing up in bank accounts

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Pandemic putting local NYE tradition on hold

Community Events