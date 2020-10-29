COVID pushing Alden-Conger 6-12 students to distance learning

ALDEN, Minn. – The Alden-Conger Public School District says 6th through 12th graders will shift to distance learning due to rising coronavirus cases in Freeborn County.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Brian Shanks says the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county has nearly tripled and the increase cannot be traced to any specific type of large gathers. Shanks says that means distance learning for 6th through 12th graders will start on November 10.

“I know this is not what most of you wanted to hear. It certainly is not the message I wanted to send out to all of you,” says Shanks. “But if this is what we need to do to keep all of our students’ safe, then this is what we will do. I received numerous emails from parents thanking us for doing such a good job with Distance Learning. I have all the faith in the world that our teachers will do a fabulous job teaching all of our students through Distance Learning.”

Shanks says this will be the first time 6th graders have been included in the Alden-Conger distance learning program.

