COVID postpones start of school year for Alden-Conger

ALDEN, Minn. – The start of classes has been postponed for the Alden-Conger Public School District.

Officials say because of a positive COVID-19 case and close contacts within school staff, it was decided that the first day for Pre-School through 12th grade will be September 13.

The school district says elementary conferences will still take place Tuesday and Wednesday as scheduled but will now be conducted virtually.

Sports practices and games will continue because district officials say the positive case and close contacts were not in direct contact with those students or coaches.