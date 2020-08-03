Clear

COVID postpones Albert Lea Community Theatre shows until 2021

Finals shows of 2019-20 season will be performed in March and June of 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2020 1:36 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) to delay any new productions until 2021.

The Theatre Board of Directors has voted to perform the two remaining shows of the 2019-20 season, “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka,” in March and June of 2021.

"With the uncertainty that exists during this pandemic, the ACT Board, in partnership with the City of Albert Lea, will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and determine when it's safe to open our doors to the public for performances," says Tony Segura, ACT co-president. "Our hope is that by March 2021, we will be able to return to the stage, continue providing outstanding community theatre and ensure the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons."

"Doublewide, Texas" is now tentatively scheduled to open March 18, 2021, and "Willy Wonka" is set to open June 17, 2021.
If you purchased tickets to either production, ACT says you have several options:

• Donate the value of your tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization and a ticket purchase is a tax-deductible contribution, which ACT says plays a critical role in supporting community theatre. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, you are donating the value of your ticket purchase to ACT.

• Hold your tickets as a credit. You may use your current tickets for "Doublewide, Texas" and "Willy Wonka" as a credit for those shows in 2021. Because the dates have changed, you must purchase new tickets. Please retain your printed tickets and bring them to the box office as a credit when purchasing your new tickets.

• Request a refund. Please call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with your contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls, and will respond as soon as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55947

Reported Deaths: 1654
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17789819
Ramsey6861261
Dakota3942102
Anoka3327112
Stearns281720
Washington188643
Nobles17456
Olmsted162023
Scott136214
Mower10782
Rice9898
Blue Earth8485
Wright8015
Carver7692
Clay74340
Kandiyohi6701
Sherburne6387
St. Louis42719
Todd4182
Lyon4153
Freeborn3541
Steele3271
Nicollet30713
Benton3043
Watonwan2980
Winona24516
Crow Wing20613
Martin2035
Le Sueur1991
Beltrami1910
Chisago1761
Goodhue1758
Otter Tail1753
Cottonwood1710
Pipestone1439
Becker1421
McLeod1350
Unassigned13540
Douglas1290
Itasca12912
Polk1293
Waseca1280
Pine1260
Carlton1240
Dodge1220
Murray1221
Isanti1080
Chippewa971
Brown832
Meeker832
Morrison831
Faribault820
Sibley782
Wabasha780
Koochiching733
Rock730
Jackson700
Pennington701
Mille Lacs643
Fillmore610
Cass582
Renville585
Lincoln540
Swift521
Grant491
Yellow Medicine490
Roseau450
Houston400
Pope390
Norman340
Redwood300
Aitkin280
Hubbard280
Kanabec281
Marshall280
Wilkin283
Mahnomen231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Red Lake190
Lake170
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson40
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45592

Reported Deaths: 877
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9709202
Woodbury364250
Black Hawk299762
Linn208987
Johnson191815
Dallas178735
Buena Vista178412
Scott159012
Dubuque152729
Marshall138324
Pottawattamie121223
Story111013
Wapello84531
Muscatine82448
Crawford7153
Webster7125
Sioux5932
Cerro Gordo58117
Tama53729
Warren5261
Jasper45424
Plymouth4438
Wright4411
Louisa37814
Dickinson3754
Clinton3123
Washington28710
Hamilton2391
Boone2282
Franklin2134
Bremer1877
Clarke1853
Carroll1811
Emmet1791
Clay1711
Hardin1660
Shelby1591
Marion1520
Allamakee1494
Poweshiek1468
Benton1421
Des Moines1392
Jackson1391
Mahaska13617
Guthrie1265
Floyd1242
Jones1231
Cedar1201
Hancock1162
Butler1132
Pocahontas1131
Henry1123
Buchanan1101
Lyon1000
Madison1002
Cherokee971
Clayton973
Harrison960
Taylor930
Lee923
Delaware901
Monona900
Humboldt891
Iowa881
Winneshiek821
Calhoun812
Mills810
Sac810
Fayette790
Jefferson780
Palo Alto780
Kossuth770
Osceola770
Mitchell760
Page740
Winnebago730
Grundy721
Union701
Monroe667
Worth610
Chickasaw500
Davis491
Howard480
Cass471
Appanoose433
Lucas434
Montgomery433
Greene380
Fremont360
Van Buren311
Keokuk301
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur210
Ringgold211
Adair200
Adams160
Wayne151
Unassigned70
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Some more rain in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community adapting to changes at Rochester parks

Image

Fire-related fatalities increase in Minnesota

Image

Sean's Weather 8/3

Image

Campaign signs in Albert Lea

Image

Campaign signs go missing in Albert Lea

Image

Run the Woods race

Image

Don Bosco scores two in the 6th, stuns Newman for state title

Image

Pine Island holds community resource drive

Image

Pop up event for the homeless

Image

Seans 8/1 Weather

Community Events