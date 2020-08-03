COVID postpones Albert Lea Community Theatre shows until 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) to delay any new productions until 2021.

The Theatre Board of Directors has voted to perform the two remaining shows of the 2019-20 season, “Doublewide, Texas” and “Willy Wonka,” in March and June of 2021.

"With the uncertainty that exists during this pandemic, the ACT Board, in partnership with the City of Albert Lea, will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and determine when it's safe to open our doors to the public for performances," says Tony Segura, ACT co-president. "Our hope is that by March 2021, we will be able to return to the stage, continue providing outstanding community theatre and ensure the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons."

"Doublewide, Texas" is now tentatively scheduled to open March 18, 2021, and "Willy Wonka" is set to open June 17, 2021.

If you purchased tickets to either production, ACT says you have several options:

• Donate the value of your tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization and a ticket purchase is a tax-deductible contribution, which ACT says plays a critical role in supporting community theatre. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, you are donating the value of your ticket purchase to ACT.

• Hold your tickets as a credit. You may use your current tickets for "Doublewide, Texas" and "Willy Wonka" as a credit for those shows in 2021. Because the dates have changed, you must purchase new tickets. Please retain your printed tickets and bring them to the box office as a credit when purchasing your new tickets.

• Request a refund. Please call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with your contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls, and will respond as soon as possible.